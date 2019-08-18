world soccer 18.8.2019 05:56 pm

Sheffield United earn first win back in the Premier League

AFP
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: John Lundstram of Sheffield United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on August 18, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Sheffield United made a winning return to the Premier League at Bramall Lane as John Lundstram scored the only goal for a deserved 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Lundstram, who has spent the majority of his career on loan spells in England’s lower leagues, blasted into an unguarded net after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita could only parry a low cross into the box two minutes into the second-half.

Despite the slender margin of victory, Chris Wilder’s men were well worthy of the three points as they built on a promising 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season.

Palace were blunt in attack with Wilfried Zaha often outnumbered and they have yet to find the net this season.

David McGoldrick missed a glorious chance to put the hosts in front before half-time, but his prodded finish from point-blank range was too close to Spaniard Guaita.

However, the Blades quickly made their mark after the break when a purposeful run and cross by Luke Freeman fell perfectly for Lundstram to fire home.

