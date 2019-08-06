world soccer 6.8.2019 11:02 am

Marseille sign Argentina striker Benedetto

French L1 football club Olympique de Marseille's (OM) newly recruited Argentina forward Dario Benedetto (2nd R) poses with his new jersey flanked by Marseille's coach Andre Villas-Boas (2nd L), sports director Andoni Zubizarreta (L) and club's president Jacques-Henri Eyraud (R), during its official presentation to the press in Marseille on August 5, 2019. - Benedetto, 29, from Boca Juniors signed a four-year deal. He has made five international appearances since his debut in 2017, and has reportedly cost the French club 16 million euros ($17.9 million). (Photo by - / AFP)

Marseille have signed Argentina forward Dario Benedetto from Boca Juniors on a four-year deal, the Ligue 1 outfit announced on Monday.

Benedetto, 29, who has made five international appearances since his debut in 2017, has reportedly cost the French club 16 million euros ($17.9 million).

He scored 39 goals in 63 matches in three years, twice winning the league for Argentine giants Boca after spells with Tijuana and Club America in Mexico and Gimnasa, Arsenal and Defensa in his home country.

Following Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez he is Andre Villas-Boas’ second summer signing since the Portugese coach took the reins from Rudi Garcia ahead of the new campaign.

The Velodrome side start the new term by hosting Reims on Saturday in their fifth season outside of the Champions League.

In order to comply with UEFA’s financial fair play regulations Marseille have been forced to sell winger Lucas Ocampos and Clinton N’Jie and they chose against renewing Mario Balotelli’s contract.

