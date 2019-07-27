Juventus upset Korea fans with Ronaldo no-show

Ronaldo remained on the bench throughout the game ignoring appeals from the crowd to lace up his boots.

It was understandable on the Portuguese superstar’s part because the Italian team arrived in South Korea in mid-afternoon on a delayed flight from Nanzing, China, with the match scheduled only five hours later.

The kick-off was delayed an hour and Spanish midfielder Osmar Barba, who plays for Seoul FC, quickly put the all-stars ahead.

Simone Muratore pulled one back for the Italian champions. Then in the 44th minute, Brazilian forward Cesinha of Daegu FC put the K League team 2-1 up and Australian Adam Taggart of Suwon Bluewings widened the lead in the 49th minute.

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi reduced the deficit in the 77th minute and two minutes later Matheus Pereira got the equaliser.

