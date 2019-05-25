world soccer 25.5.2019 09:38 pm

Neymar arrives at Brazil camp ahead of Copa America

AFP
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on April 21, 2019, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar looks on during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco (ASM) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. - Neymar, PSG's flagship striker, has been suspended three firm and two suspended matches for his gesture of humor against a provocative spectator after the defeat in the final of the Coupe de France, announced the French Football Federation on May 10, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on April 21, 2019, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar looks on during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco (ASM) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. - Neymar, PSG's flagship striker, has been suspended three firm and two suspended matches for his gesture of humor against a provocative spectator after the defeat in the final of the Coupe de France, announced the French Football Federation on May 10, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Neymar arrived at Brazil’s national team headquarters near Rio de Janeiro on Saturday as the country begins its preparations for next month’s Copa America tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward touched down in a helicopter at the training complex in Teresopolis, three days ahead of schedule.

“There’s a lot of pressure but when our team gets on the same page, with the help of the supporters, we’re unstoppable,” Neymar said in a video posted by the Brazilian FA on social media.

“I’ve already played two competitions here. I’ve known the bad side but also the good side,” he said.

Neymar, 27, missed the humiliating 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat by Germany in 2014 due to injury after fracturing his back in the previous round.

A year earlier he was named player of the tournament at the Confederations Cup as Brazil won the competition for a record fourth time.

Neymar sat out PSG’s last two games of this season due to suspension after being handed a three-match ban for lashing out at a spectator following his side’s shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final last month.

Reporters were tipped off to Neymar’s early arrival after he failed to show up to a PSG training session open to the media.

His team-mates Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who are also part of the Brazilian squad, were there.

When asked if Neymar had been released from training, coach Thomas Tuchel said “not by me.”

The forward is expected to sit down with Brazil boss Tite in the coming days as the latter ponders whether to strip Neymar of the captaincy following his fan altercation.

“He made a mistake but I want to talk to him face to face,” Tite said last week as he named his squad.

Eight-time winners Brazil face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage, which starts on June 14, after two friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Neymar says he was wrong to hit fan after cup-final defeat 28.4.2019
Neymar to sit out PSG’s League Cup tie with Orleans 17.12.2018
Cavani, Neymar on same wavelength as PSG target eighth straight win 28.9.2018


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 