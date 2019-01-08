Live report: Tottenham vs Chelsea

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Tottenham will be hoping to draw first blood when they host Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Spurs have already beaten Chelsea once this season, a comprehensive 3-1 win at Wembley Stadium in November.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be looking for a repeat of that result, and even better a similar score, to establish a handy first-leg advantage to take into the return leg at Stamford Bridge in a fortnight.

The London rivals go into the clash buoyed by respective FA Cup third round wins.

Spurs thrashed Tranmere Rovers 7-0 last Friday night, while Chelsea saw off plucky Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Both sides have identical records in the last five matches coming into this clash – three wins, a draw and a loss.

Spurs are searching for a first trophy in 11 years and the Carabao Cup represents a great opportunity to end the drought.

The competition also represents a wonderful opportunity for Maurizio Sarri to win his first trophy as Chelsea manager.

Spurs won the last two meetings against Chelsea by the identical 3-1 scoreline.

Can they make it a hat-trick of wins over their London rivals?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.