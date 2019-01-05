 
World Sport 5.1.2019 09:00 pm

Blackpool fan stages 40-minute protest — on roof of Arsenal bus

AFP
Empty feeling: Rows of empty seats at Bloomfield Road as home fans stage a boycott of the club.

Empty feeling: Rows of empty seats at Bloomfield Road as home fans stage a boycott of the club. AFP/Paul ELLIS

Arsenal’s FA Cup tie at Blackpool got off to a bizarre start Saturday when a fan of the home side staged a sit-down 40-minute protest — on the roof of the Premier League giants’ luxury team bus.

The demonstration forced Unai Emery’s men to travel to the third division club’s Bloomfield Road ground in another bus.

Since being in the Premier League in 2010, Blackpool slipped to the fourth division, before promotion to the third tier in 2017.

Fans protested against the club’s owners, the Oyston family, outside the stadium ahead of Saturday’s high-profile third round clash.

The bus protester was eventually talked down before being arrested.

There were rows of empty seats inside the ground with more than 5,000 of the 9,000 fans supporting Arsenal.

 

