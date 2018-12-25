 
world soccer 25.12.2018 07:43 pm

PSG forward Choupo-Moting burgled again

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's Cameroon forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, pictured December 18, 2018, was the target of a second robbery, as burglars reportedly forced open the door of his flat in the French capital but fled after setting off an alarm. AFP/File/FRANCK FIFE

The home of Paris Saint-Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was broken into by thieves for the second time in a month, a police source said on Tuesday.

Thieves escaped with jewels and handbags worth more than 500,000 euros (570,000) last month while Choupo-Moting was playing for PSG against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Cameroon international was again targeted on Monday, as burglars reportedly forced open the door of his flat in the French capital and then fled after setting off an alarm.

PSG captain Thiago Silva had been the victim of a robbery on Saturday while he was playing in the club’s 1-0 win over Nantes at the Parc des Princes.

In December 2017, the Paris apartment of then PSG coach Unai Emery, now at Arsenal, was burgled as his team played Strasbourg in the French Cup.

