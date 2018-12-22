; Real Madrid win third straight Club World Cup title – The Citizen
 
world soccer 22.12.2018 08:59 pm

Real Madrid win third straight Club World Cup title

AFP
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale (R) celebrates his goal with Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo during the semi final football match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 tournament between Japan's Kashima Antlers and Spain's Real Madrid at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on December 19, 2018. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Real Madrid eased to a third straight Club World Cup title as Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos scored in a 4-1 final victory over home team Al Ain in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Spanish giants have now won a record four Club World Cups, pulling one clear of arch rivals Barcelona.

