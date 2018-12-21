Pele sends ‘happy birthday’ wishes to Mbappe

“Only special talents show themselves so early. Happy birthday, Kylian. At just 20, I am excited by what is still to come,” Pele tweeted in English and Portuguese.

The French forward scored four goals in this year’s World Cup, including one in the final that saw France beat Croatia 4-2 to clinch the trophy.

That made him just the second teenager to score in a World Cup final after Pele, who did so in 1958.

Pele, 78, has several times used his Twitter account to express his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain’s Mbappe.

After the World Cup triumph, Pele tweeted: “If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again.”

Mbappe responded: “The king will always remain king.”

Early this month, Pele gave an interview to the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper in which he highlighted the similarities between his younger self and the French player.

“We are alike and we are more or less the same age,” joked the Brazilian who won his first World Cup at just 17.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.