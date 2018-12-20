Lucas Hernandez to join Bayern in January – report

The German champions — who sit in an unfamiliar third place in the Bundesliga — would be ready to pay a release clause of 80 million euros ($90 million) to bring the France international to Bavaria when the January transfer window opens.

But Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic played down the reports.

“I can’t confirm that,” he said. “These are just rumours, I’ve already had the chance to say that, if the opportunity arises, we will be active in the transfer market, but these are just rumours.”

Atleti president Enrique Cerezo said he was not aware of the offer from Bayern.

“For now Lucas Hernandez plays for Atletico Madrid and he wants to stay here with us. We are in the process of building a team and we’re not a selling club,” Cerezo told website Sportyou.

The 22-year-old has missed two recent games through a knee injury as Diego Simeone’s side chase Barcelona who have a three-point lead at the top of La Liga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.