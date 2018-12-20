; Lucas Hernandez to join Bayern in January – report – The Citizen
 
world soccer 20.12.2018 11:31 am

Lucas Hernandez to join Bayern in January – report

AFP
Atletico de Madrid's Lucas Hernandez attends a press conference at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 27 November 2018. Atletico Madrid will face AS Monaco in their UEFA Champions League group A soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on 28 November 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid’s World Cup-winning left-back Lucas Hernandez could join Bayern Munich in January, Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Wednesday.

The German champions — who sit in an unfamiliar third place in the Bundesliga — would be ready to pay a release clause of 80 million euros ($90 million) to bring the France international to Bavaria when the January transfer window opens.

But Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic played down the reports.

“I can’t confirm that,” he said. “These are just rumours, I’ve already had the chance to say that, if the opportunity arises, we will be active in the transfer market, but these are just rumours.”

Atleti president Enrique Cerezo said he was not aware of the offer from Bayern.

“For now Lucas Hernandez plays for Atletico Madrid and he wants to stay here with us. We are in the process of building a team and we’re not a selling club,” Cerezo told website Sportyou.

The 22-year-old has missed two recent games through a knee injury as Diego Simeone’s side chase Barcelona who have a three-point lead at the top of La Liga.

 

