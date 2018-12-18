; Chelsea travel to Sweden to face Malmo in Europa League last 32 – The Citizen
 
world soccer 18.12.2018 10:35 am

Chelsea travel to Sweden to face Malmo in Europa League last 32

Chelsea's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri watches from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London on December 2, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Chelsea's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri watches from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London on December 2, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Former champions Chelsea will face Malmo in the last 32 of the Europa League while Arsenal will lock horns again with BATE Borisov.

The two sides met in the Europa League last season, the Gunners hammering the Belarussian side 6-0 at the Emirates.

Five-time champions Sevilla, currently second in La Liga, face a difficult tie against Lazio, beaten finalists in this competition in 1998, who are fifth in Serie A.

The 2004 champions Valencia will have to overcome Celtic if they are to progress to the round of 16 for the first time in three years.

The Scottish side’s coach Brendan Rogers says he has been impressed by the Spanish club in Europe this season after they finished third in a Champions League group including Manchester United and Juventus.

“I saw them this season against Manchester United, I thought when they played at Old Trafford they played like a typical Spanish team, technically very good and they have some very good players,” he said.

“We have the first game at home and we would like to bring some sort of advantage into the second leg,” the Northern Irishman added.

Another Spanish side Villarreal, currently hovering just above the Liga relegation zone, face an Iberian battle when they take on Sporting.

Napoli, demoted to the Europa League after they were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage, face Zurich.

Portuguese giants Benfica, three times runners-up, tackle Turkish side Galatasaray, UEFA Cup winners in 2000, and Inter Milan, another team who failed to progress to the Champions League knockout stage, will play Rapid Vienna.

The ties will take place on 12-14 and 20-21 February.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.