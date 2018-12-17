; Tottenham’s Dier ruled out till new year – The Citizen
 
world soccer 17.12.2018 10:34 am

Tottenham’s Dier ruled out till new year

Leicester City's Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki (L) jumps for a header with Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Eric Dier during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on December 8, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

England international Eric Dier will miss the rest of the year after having surgery to remove his appendix, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was absent from Spurs’ 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday to remain just five points off the top of the Premier League in third.

“The England international midfielder was diagnosed with appendicitis after contacting our medical staff due to acute abdominal pain,” Spurs said in a statement.

“He received immediate treatment to assess and then remove the appendix.

“He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and it is expected he will return to training with the squad in January.”

Dier will miss Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final against north London rivals Arsenal, as well as Premier League meetings with Everton, Bournemouth, Wolves and Cardiff in the next fortnight.

 

