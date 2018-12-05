 
Manchester City top World Cup player pay-out table

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 4, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) /

Manchester City received more money from FIFA than any other club from their players’ participation at the 2018 World Cup, the European Club Association (ECA) said on Tuesday.

World football’s governing body gave the Premier League champions just over $5 million (4.4 million euros) in reference to their 16 players selected for their national team for the tournament and the number of days each individual was in Russia.

Champions League winners Real Madrid earned $4.8m and Chelsea and Manchester United both gained more than $3.6m.

Elsewhere in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain received $3.9m for their 12 players, Serie A champions Juventus $3m and Bundesliga title holders Bayern Munich $2.7m.

The competition organisers paid $209m to a total of 416 clubs worldwide.

 

