Manchester City top World Cup player pay-out table

World football’s governing body gave the Premier League champions just over $5 million (4.4 million euros) in reference to their 16 players selected for their national team for the tournament and the number of days each individual was in Russia.

Champions League winners Real Madrid earned $4.8m and Chelsea and Manchester United both gained more than $3.6m.

Elsewhere in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain received $3.9m for their 12 players, Serie A champions Juventus $3m and Bundesliga title holders Bayern Munich $2.7m.

The competition organisers paid $209m to a total of 416 clubs worldwide.

