world soccer 2.12.2018 05:27 pm

Luis Enrique wary of Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifying group

AFP
Spain's coach Luis Enrique holds a press conference at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) headquarters in Las Rozas, northwest of Madrid, on August 31, 2018 to announce the Spanish squad for the UEFA Nations League. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS

Spain coach Luis Enrique believes his team have been handed a “complicated” qualifying group for Euro 2020.

The 2008 and 2012 European champions were drawn in Group F on Sunday with World Cup quarter-finalists Sweden, as well as Norway, Romania, the Faroe Islands and Malta.

“It’s a complicated group because on paper you can think we will be favourites but then we have to show it where it is most difficult, on the field,” Luis Enrique told Spanish television’s Teledeporte.

“It is true that in this group we have been given there will not be any easy games, all of them will be competitive.”

The top two teams from each group will qualify and games will take place between March and November 2019.

Spain are one of 12 countries selected to host matches in the final tournament, with Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames stadium scheduled to stage games in the group stage and last 16.

“There is no extra pressure,” Luis Enrique said. “I think it’s fascinating. This is one of the characteristics of this tournament, there isn’t one host, there are 12, and one of them is Spain.

“In this case we have Bilbao, we love that and I hope we can take advantage of it.”

 

