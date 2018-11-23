Future uncertain for in-form Bafana star Tau – report

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is unsure what lies in store for South African star Percy Tau next season.

Tau was loaned out to Belgian second division club Royal Union Saint Gilloise, in an attempt to help secure a work permit after arriving from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The versatile attacker has provided goals and assists for Gilloise. However, Tau’s future beyond his season-long loan with Gilloise is uncertain.

Hughton told The Argus: “That will be governed probably not by us, it will be governed by [a] work permit, and then that will be a decision.

“On any way he is able to get a work permit then we have a decision in the summer to bring him back for a period of time or go out on loan at a different level.

“At the moment the level he is playing at is Belgian second tier.

“We can’t make any decision on it. If he hasn’t got a work permit then the decision is where he plays his football, not whether he comes back here or not.

“Through our recruitment department and Davy Weir, he has very good contact with him.

“We get regular reports on the players out on loan, including Percy, and he is doing well.

“We are conscious of that. We are also conscious that he is doing well at international level, so that has got to be good for him.

“But we can’t make any decisions until the end of the season and the bit that is out of our hands is the work permit.”

