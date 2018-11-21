 
menu
world soccer 21.11.2018 03:00 pm

Costa back fit, Godin unavailable for Barca clash

AFP
Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Club Brugge at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on October 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Club Brugge at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on October 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO

Striker Diego Costa returned to training on Tuesday but defender Diego Godin will miss Atletico Madrid’s top-of-the-table clash with Barcelona this weekend.

Former Chelsea forward Costa has been suffering from a foot injury which kept him out Spain’s recent fixtures against Croatia and Bosnia, but photos on the club’s website showed him training.

Uruguayan Godin has a problem with his thigh and the 124-time capped international missed his country’s friendlies against Brazil and France.

“I know what I have, I know myself, I know my body, it is a tear that will take a few weeks, 20 days or a month,” Godin told Marca.

Left-back Lucas Hernandez is fit for the fixture between table-topping Barca and third-placed Atletico but central defender Jose Maria Gimenez is a doubt to face the La Liga champions.

Coach Diego Simeone faces a selection headache at the heart of his defence with Montenegro’s Stefan Savic also out with a calf issue.

Simeone admitted he would have to call up Atletico B teenager Francisco Montero or move Saul Niguez from his usual position in central midfield.

“It is possible that Montero will play while there is also the chance that Saul will play at centre-half which he has done in several games,” the Argentinian boss said.

The Wanda Metropolitano’s pitch has been replaced in time for Saturday’s game.

After Atletico’s 1-1 draw at Monaco on November 11, Costa criticised the surface which was laid only last September.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.