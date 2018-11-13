 
Trippier ruled out of England internationals

Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Kieran Trippier (R) leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in south London on November 10, 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Kieran Trippier (R) leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in south London on November 10, 2018. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier was ruled out of England’s internationals against the USA and Croatia this week due to a groin injury, the Football Association (FA) confirmed on Tuesday.

Trippier, who scored in England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia in July, hobbled off after just 25 minutes of Spurs’ 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“Trippier was one of 27 players to report to St. George’s Park on Monday but, following assessment over the last 24 hours, it was decided that he’ll return to his club to continue rehabilitation,” said the FA in a statement.

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, who suffered a serious ankle injury in a Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon last week, is the only other withdrawal from the original 28-man squad named by Gareth Southgate.

Wayne Rooney is set to win his 120th cap in a friendly against the USA on Thursday to honour England’s record goalscorer before a Nations League clash with Croatia on Sunday.

 

