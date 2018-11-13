Trippier ruled out of England internationals

Trippier, who scored in England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia in July, hobbled off after just 25 minutes of Spurs’ 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“Trippier was one of 27 players to report to St. George’s Park on Monday but, following assessment over the last 24 hours, it was decided that he’ll return to his club to continue rehabilitation,” said the FA in a statement.

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, who suffered a serious ankle injury in a Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon last week, is the only other withdrawal from the original 28-man squad named by Gareth Southgate.

Wayne Rooney is set to win his 120th cap in a friendly against the USA on Thursday to honour England’s record goalscorer before a Nations League clash with Croatia on Sunday.

