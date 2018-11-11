Man City beat Man United to go top of Premier League

Manchester United's English defender Chris Smalling (L) and Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford applaud fans after losing the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 11, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Early goals in each half from David Silva and Sergio Aguero put City in command and Ilkay Gundogan condemned United to a fourth league defeat of the season after Anthony Martial’s penalty had given the visitors hope.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer
bet?
Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.