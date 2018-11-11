 
menu
world soccer 11.11.2018 08:52 pm

Man City beat Man United to go top of Premier League

AFP
Manchester United's English defender Chris Smalling (L) and Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford applaud fans after losing the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 11, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester United's English defender Chris Smalling (L) and Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford applaud fans after losing the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 11, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester City opened up a 12-point gap on Manchester United just 12 games into the Premier League season and returned to the top of the table with a convincing 3-1 win in Sunday’s derby at the Etihad.

Early goals in each half from David Silva and Sergio Aguero put City in command and Ilkay Gundogan condemned United to a fourth league defeat of the season after Anthony Martial’s penalty had given the visitors hope.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mendy undergoes knee surgery – Man City 15.11.2018
Rooney reckons he picked ‘right time’ to leave Man Utd 15.11.2018
Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash 11.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.