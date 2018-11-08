 
Late own goal hands Man Utd dramatic win at Juventus

(From L) Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) kisses Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado as Juventus' Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci (L) looks on after Ronaldo opened the scoring during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Juventus vs Manchester United at the Allianz stadium in Turin on November 7, 2018. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

A 90th-minute own goal by Leonardo Bonucci gave Manchester United a dramatic 2-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday as Jose Mourinho’s side overcame a brilliant volley by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo struck with a magnificent first-time shot on 65 minutes to seemingly leave Juve on course for the last 16, but Juan Mata equalised with an 86th-minute free-kick before Bonucci turned into his own net.

The Italian champions dominated much of the game at the Allianz Stadium and twice hit the woodwork, with Sami Khedira smacking the post and Paulo Dybala clipping the crossbar.

Ronaldo’s superb finish from a deep Bonucci pass looked to have Juve heading for a fourth win in as many games in Group H, but United staged a stunning comeback to move to within two points of Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

 

