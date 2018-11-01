 
Messi returns to training after arm injury

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match Barcelona against Inter Milan at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 24, 2018. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi returned to training on Wednesday following an arm injury, the club announced.

“The Argentinean returned for mobility work after a few days out,” Barca said on their website.

The club published photos showing the four-time Ballon d’Or winner running without a cast on his arm, which he had worn in his recent public appearances at the Camp Nou.

“Messi worked out alongside Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, two of the players that coach Ernesto Valverde had given the day off. The defensive duo were not included in the squad for the trip to Leon, where Barcelona will play Cultural Leonesa in the Spanish Cup,” the club added on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Messi injured his arm in a fall during the 4-2 league victory over Sevilla on October 20.

Barca hope Messi will return for the La Liga game against Real Betis on November 11.

Even without the Argentinian, Valverde’s side beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday before humiliating Real Madrid 5-1 in Sunday’s Clasico.

 

