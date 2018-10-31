Percy Tau in fine form in Belgium

The Bafana Bafana forward assisted the equaliser and then netted a stoppage time winner to give his side a dramatic 3-2 win over Tubize.

Union came back from 2-0 down and Tau’s cross was headed in by Roman Ferber in the 84th minute, before Tau slammed in a cross in the 94th minute to give his side an incredible comeback win.

It was Tau’s second league goal of the season, and third overall, as he plays an increasingly influential role in his new team, where he is on loan from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

