local soccer 31.10.2018 11:23 am

Ex-Chiefs star continues to struggle in Turkey

Phakaaathi Reporter
Erzurumspor's midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Siphiwe Tshabalala is getting limited game time with his new Turkish side Erzurumspor, even though they continue to struggle at the bottom of the Super Lig.

The 34 year old has played just 73 minutes in the league thus far, with one start and four substitute appearances.

Last weekend, Tshabalala came on in the 74th minute of his side’s 1-1 draw at home to Kasimpasa, though at the time of his arrival on the pitch, his team were leading 1-0.

Ersurumspor are second-from-bottom of Turkey’s top flight, with just seven points from their first ten matches.

 

