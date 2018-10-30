Sundowns pay tribute to late Leicester boss

Mamelodi Sundowns have sent condolences to English Premiership side Leicester following the passing of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Thai billionaire died when his helicopter crashed near King Power Stadium on Saturday.

His helicopter took off from the pitch after the stadium emptied following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham, but crashed moments later in the car park.

Five people died in the crash, including also two members of Vichai’s staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and the pilot’s girlfriend, Izabela Roza Lechowicz, who was also a pilot.

A statement on the Sundowns official Twitter account read: “We are deeply saddened by the news that Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Leicester Football chairman, sadly died in the horrific helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium. Also, we send our condolences to the other people who lost their lives in the accident.”

Vichai bought Leicester City in 2010 and became chairman the following February, pouring millions into the team and becoming a beloved figure in the club and the city.

It was under his ownership that Leicester crafted one of the biggest fairy tales in English football history by winning the 2015/16 Premier League, having started the season as 5,000-1 outsiders for the title.

