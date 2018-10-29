Ramos says players in the dark about Lopetegui future

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as Madrid were ripped apart at Camp Nou and familiar failings in defence were exposed again.

Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal scored either side of Suarez’s treble while a Marcelo goal briefly threatened a comeback early in the second half.

The European champions have now managed only one victory from their last six matches and reports in the Spanish press on Sunday night indicated Lopetegui could be removed as soon as Monday, with Antonio Conte ready to take charge.

“We have to wait, they have not told us anything,” Ramos said after the match.

“These are decisions not made by us so we have to keep a cool head, look at ourselves and try to change things to get better results.

“We will see what happens in the coming hours and tomorrow but the players are always with the coach to the death.”

Conte is available after he was sacked by Chelsea in July. He had led them to the Premier League title in his first season but they finished fifth in his second, and missed out on Champions League qualification.

The Italian would be taking over a Madrid team that now sits ninth in La Liga and seven points behind Barca, who returned to the top of the table.

Ramos insisted, however, the title is not lost yet.

“There are people that would believe, others that wouldn’t,” Ramos said.

“I have won La Ligas from 10 points behind. The key to success is to work. Madrid never gives up when it can turn the situation around.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.