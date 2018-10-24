Blow by blow: Barcelona vs Inter Milan

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Italian side are similar to the Catalans in that they have started the Champions League group perfectly, so these head-to-head matches will go a long way in deciding who tops the group.

A tough schedule means that Ernesto Valverde will have to choose his side carefully to ensure they are fresh because they faced Sevilla in a really open game at the weekend while Real Madrid are coming to Barcelona for the Clasico on Sunday.

Therefore, the 54-year-old may elect to gamble and make some minor rotations in this match against the Nerazzurri.

Inter may not have been at this level since 2012 but Barcelona can’t afford to underestimate them because they have experienced individuals such as Ivan Perisic and Miranda, and are currently on a seven-game winning streak across all competitions.

Mauro Icardi is fresh from scoring a late winner in the Milan derby which was his sixth in the last six games, so the Barcelona defence must find a way to contain the former La Masia player.

