Ronaldo’s family defends him against rape allegations

The campaign is called “Justice 4 Cristiano Ronaldo”.

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s mother Dolores and sister Katia both posted pictures of the Juventus forward in a Superman cape and urged others to adopt the image as their profile picture for a week as a show of solidarity.

“I want to see who has the courage to put this photo on their profile for a week and make a chain for him…for Portugal, for him, for us and for the union of our people, for justice. He deserves it,” read the accompanying caption.

Ronaldo was accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, who claimed the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star assaulted her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Mayorga has also alleged that Ronaldo paid her a settlement fee of $375k at the time.

Ronaldo has denied the allegation twice on social media, branding it as “fake news”.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, three other women have come forward with allegations against the Portuguese star.

One of these allegations comes from a woman who accuses Ronaldo of raping her after a party, another from a woman who says the football star “hurt” her, with a third coming from a woman who says she signed a non-disclosure agreement with him in 2009 over an incident the details of which are not yet known.

