Live report: CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid

The 29-year-old was withdrawn at half-time during Real’s goalless draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday after complaining of tightness in his groin.

The Wales international was sent for a scan and it has come back negative, with Bale now set to face Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

Coach Julen Lopetegui left him out of the Champions League squad to play CSKA Moscow on Tuesday but Madrid sports newspapers AS and Marca are both reporting that he will soon be back in training and ready to lead the line at the weekend.

Bale has now become Los Blancos’ main man after the summer departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and has already bagged four goals from eight outings this term while providing three assists.

