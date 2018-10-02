 
Live report: Manchester United vs Valencia

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba reacts as he leaves the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 22, 2018.

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba reacts as he leaves the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 22, 2018. The game finished 1-1. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester United will be hoping for some European relief on Tuesday when they welcome Valencia to Old Trafford.

Since defeating Young Boys in their Group H opener last month, United have failed to pick up a win from their next three matches and Jose Mourinho is under all kinds of pressure ahead of the upcoming Champions League tie.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 with Wolves, suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Derby County in the Carabao Cup and then lost 3-1 to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Valencia lost their European opener 2-0 at home to Italian champions Juventus but, since that loss, the Spanish outfit have gone on a three-game unbeaten run, drawing twice and winning once.

Los Che, who are sitting 14th in La Liga this season, are not great travellers when it comes to European competition and they have lost three of their last four Champions League matches on the road.

 

