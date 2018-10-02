Live report: Manchester United vs Valencia

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Since defeating Young Boys in their Group H opener last month, United have failed to pick up a win from their next three matches and Jose Mourinho is under all kinds of pressure ahead of the upcoming Champions League tie.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 with Wolves, suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Derby County in the Carabao Cup and then lost 3-1 to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Valencia lost their European opener 2-0 at home to Italian champions Juventus but, since that loss, the Spanish outfit have gone on a three-game unbeaten run, drawing twice and winning once.

Los Che, who are sitting 14th in La Liga this season, are not great travellers when it comes to European competition and they have lost three of their last four Champions League matches on the road.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.