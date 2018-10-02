Live report: Hoffenheim v Manchester City

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Pep Guardiola’s men suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in their Group F opener but City have roared back to form with three consecutive victories in all competitions – keeping clean sheets in all of those wins.

The Citizens defeated Brighton 2-0 last time out to move to the top of the Premier League table and the defending English champions will be hoping to produce another solid performance at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne is expected to return to training in the next few days although Tuesday’s clash in Germany will come too soon for him, whilst Benjamin Mendy also remains out with a foot injury.

Argentine Sergio Aguero is also struggling with a heel issue although Guardiola expects his star striker to get through the next couple of matches before resting over the international break.

Hoffenheim picked up a good away point against Shakhtar in their first group match and the German outfit will be hoping to pile the European pressure on their English opponents.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men head into the contest off the back of a 2-1 home defeat against RB Leipzig and Die Kraichgauer have won just one of their last four matches at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Lukas Rupp, Dennis Geiger, Nadiem Amiri, Benjamin Hubner, Kerem Demirbay and Kasim Adams are all out for the hosts but Reiss Nelson, on loan from Arsenal, could feature.

