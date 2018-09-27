 
world soccer 27.9.2018 04:17 pm

Busquets extends Barcelona contract until 2023

AFP
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets (R) vies with Leganes' Moroccan forward Nabil El Zhar during the Spanish league football match Club Deportivo Leganes SAD against FC Barcelona at the Estadio Municipal Butarque in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid on September 26, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OSCAR DEL POZO

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has extended his contract until 2023, the Spanish champions announced Thursday.

Busquets’ deal had initially been until 2021, and under the new contract, his buyout clause has been increased from 200 to 500 million euros ($234-584m).

The contract extension for the 30-year-old, 2010 world champion and Euro 2012 winner, follows similar deals for Lionel Messi, who has signed on until 2021, Sergi Roberto (2022), goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (2022) and Samuel Umtiti (2023).

 

