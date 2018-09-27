Busquets extends Barcelona contract until 2023

Busquets’ deal had initially been until 2021, and under the new contract, his buyout clause has been increased from 200 to 500 million euros ($234-584m).

The contract extension for the 30-year-old, 2010 world champion and Euro 2012 winner, follows similar deals for Lionel Messi, who has signed on until 2021, Sergi Roberto (2022), goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (2022) and Samuel Umtiti (2023).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.