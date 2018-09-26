Blow by blow: Liverpool vs Chelsea

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit top of the table after six wins out of six, while they also kicked off their Champions League group campaign with a win over Paris Saint-Germain last week.

The Reds will want to keep the run going in the first of two big meetings with Chelsea, who host Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is also poised to rotate his squad, with Willy Caballero, Victor Moses, Davide Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill and Alvaro Morata hoping for starts.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt with a shin injury, while Antonio Rudiger (groin) and Pedro (shoulder) are set to miss out although Cesc Fabregas is expected to play.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.