 
menu
world soccer 26.9.2018 08:52 pm

Blow by blow: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas watches the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas watches the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Liverpool’s 100 per cent start to the season will be tested when Premier League rivals Chelsea visit Anfield in the Carabao Cup.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit top of the table after six wins out of six, while they also kicked off their Champions League group campaign with a win over Paris Saint-Germain last week.

The Reds will want to keep the run going in the first of two big meetings with Chelsea, who host Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is also poised to rotate his squad, with Willy Caballero, Victor Moses, Davide Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill and Alvaro Morata hoping for starts.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt with a shin injury, while Antonio Rudiger (groin) and Pedro (shoulder) are set to miss out although Cesc Fabregas is expected to play.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.