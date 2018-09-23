Live report: Arsenal vs Everton

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Unai Emery’s side have recovered from their defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea on the first two weekends of the season by beating West Ham, Cardiff and Newcastle.

The confidence of the hosts will only have been boosted further by their 4-2 victory over Ukranian side Vorskla Poltava during the opening round of Europa League fixtures yesterday.

Everton’s unbeaten start to the season was broken last weekend after Marco Silva’s side suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to West Ham.

