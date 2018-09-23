 
menu
world soccer 23.9.2018 05:20 pm

Live report: Arsenal vs Everton

AFP / Mohd Fyrol<br />Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (L) and Everton's Luke Garbutt during their match in Singapore on July 18, 2015, which the Gunners won 3-1 to lift the the Barclays Asia Trophy

AFP / Mohd Fyrol
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (L) and Everton's Luke Garbutt during their match in Singapore on July 18, 2015, which the Gunners won 3-1 to lift the the Barclays Asia Trophy

Arsenal will look to extend their Premier League winning run to four games when Everton visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Unai Emery’s side have recovered from their defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea on the first two weekends of the season by beating West Ham, Cardiff and Newcastle.

The confidence of the hosts will only have been boosted further by their 4-2 victory over Ukranian side Vorskla Poltava during the opening round of Europa League fixtures yesterday.

Everton’s unbeaten start to the season was broken last weekend after Marco Silva’s side suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to West Ham.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.