 
menu
world soccer 21.9.2018 11:04 am

Man City’s record scorer Aguero extends stay

AFP
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero runs for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF /

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero runs for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF /

Manchester City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero extended his stay with the Premier League champions on Friday, signing a one-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old Argentina international — who broke the record last season and whose tally stands at 204 — put pen to paper on a deal that will see him through to the end of the 2021 season.

“I am happy for this additional year,” said Aguero in a club statement.

“My idea was being here for 10 years. I’ve been here for seven years, it’s going to be 10 when the contract expires.

“This was the main reason I signed. I’m very happy because they have treated me very well since the first day I got here.”

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City’s director of football, said Aguero — who has been left out at times by manager Pep Guardiola in the last two years for Brazilian Gabriel Jesus — retained his status as one of the club’s most pivotal players.

“We are delighted that Sergio is extending his stay at Manchester City,” said Begiristain.

“He has been so important to this club since his arrival in 2011 and he remains at the forefront of what we are want to achieve in the coming years.

“We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our club for so many years.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.