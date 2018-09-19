 
world soccer 19.9.2018 08:42 pm

Blow by blow: Young Boys vs Manchester United

Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 27, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign starts on Wednesday with a visit to debutants Young Boys.

United were knocked out at the last-16 stage of Europe’s premier club competition last season after they were beaten over two legs by Sevilla, while they have only made it as far as the quarter-finals once since 2011.

The Red Devils began the new domestic season with two defeats from their opening three games but have recovered, with back-to-back away victories against Burnley and Watford.

Young Boys have made it through to the Champions League group stage for the first time after missing out during qualifying on five previous occasions.

The Bern-based club won their first Swiss Super League title since 1986 last term and have made an impressive start to the current campaign, winning all six of their league games to move eight points clear at the top of the standings.

 

