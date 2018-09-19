Blow by blow: Young Boys vs Manchester United

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

United were knocked out at the last-16 stage of Europe’s premier club competition last season after they were beaten over two legs by Sevilla, while they have only made it as far as the quarter-finals once since 2011.

The Red Devils began the new domestic season with two defeats from their opening three games but have recovered, with back-to-back away victories against Burnley and Watford.

Young Boys have made it through to the Champions League group stage for the first time after missing out during qualifying on five previous occasions.

The Bern-based club won their first Swiss Super League title since 1986 last term and have made an impressive start to the current campaign, winning all six of their league games to move eight points clear at the top of the standings.

