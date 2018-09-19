Live report: Manchester City vs Lyon

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Citizens are, once again, regarded as one of the favourites to go all the way and win Europe’s premier club competition this season.

However, they do not boast the most impressive record on the continent, only once making it as far as the semi-finals over the last seven seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out by Liverpool at the quarter-final stage last term, but they have started the new domestic season in impressive fashion, taking 13 points from a possible 15 in the Premier League.

Lyon will be returning to Europe’s top table after a season-long absence, but, after finishing third in Ligue 1, their form has dipped significantly, with Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Caen leaving them seventh in the standings.

Les Gones have not made it beyond the Champions League group stage since 2012 but do have a decent record against English teams in European competitions, only losing one of their last six meetings.

