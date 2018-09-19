 
world soccer 19.9.2018 08:29 pm

Live report: Manchester City vs Lyon

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 29, 2018, Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester City at The London Stadium, in east London. Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, August 3, 2018, has signed a new deal with Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2023. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester City will get their Champions League campaign under way on Wednesday when they welcome Lyon to the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens are, once again, regarded as one of the favourites to go all the way and win Europe’s premier club competition this season.

However, they do not boast the most impressive record on the continent, only once making it as far as the semi-finals over the last seven seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out by Liverpool at the quarter-final stage last term, but they have started the new domestic season in impressive fashion, taking 13 points from a possible 15 in the Premier League.

Lyon will be returning to Europe’s top table after a season-long absence, but, after finishing third in Ligue 1, their form has dipped significantly, with Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Caen leaving them seventh in the standings.

Les Gones have not made it beyond the Champions League group stage since 2012 but do have a decent record against English teams in European competitions, only losing one of their last six meetings.

 

