Didier Deschamps, Zlatko Dalic and Zinedine Zidane nominated for FIFA best coach award

A combination of file pictures shows Croatia's coach Zlatko Dalic (R) in Sochi on July 7, 2018 and France's coach Didier Deschamps in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018 during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.
Didier Deschamps' team are firm favourites to win the final showpiece in Moscow on July 15, 2018 and become world champions for the second time -- 20 years after their first triumph in 1998. But they will come up against a hungry Croatia side. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS AND Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Deschamps became just the third man to win the World Cup as a player and coach with victory over Dalic’s Croatia in July’s final in Russia.
Zidane was a team-mate of Deschamps when France first won the World Cup in 1998 and is nominated after guiding Real Madrid to a third Champions League in his two-and-a-half year reign at the Bernabeu before stepping down in June.
