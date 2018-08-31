 
menu
world soccer 31.8.2018 10:53 am

Bafana’s Lebo Mothiba joins Strasbourg

AFP
Lebo Mothiba during the Bafana Bafana training (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Lebo Mothiba during the Bafana Bafana training (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

South African international striker Lebo Mothiba has signed up for a second stint of French leave after swapping Lille for Strasbourg, his new club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old had arrived in the eastern city Wednesday for a medical ahead of inking a three-year contract for a four million euro ($4.4 million) deal which includes a buyback clause valid for two years, a source said.

Cash-strapped Lille, who Mothiba helped keep afloat last season in the top flight, notably with a final-day brace against Dijon, would also take half the transfer fee were Strasbourg to move him on during that time, the source told AFP.

Mothiba, on the South African Olympic squad in 2016, joined Lille in 2014 from the Diambars academy in Johannesburg and had a successful stint with second tier Valenciennes early last year to earn a place at Lille.

His early season form earned him a call-up to Bafana Bafana full squad this month but Lille chairman Gerard Lopez said the club was obliged to trim its squad.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Arendse withdraws from Bafana camp 31.8.2018
Baxter confirms Chiefs approach 28.8.2018
Williams needs to put Khune under pressure – Johnson 27.8.2018

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.