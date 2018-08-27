 
menu
world soccer 27.8.2018 12:35 pm

‘No Ronaldo no problem’ insists Real coach Lopetegui

AFP
Real Madrid's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui looks on before the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on August 26, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Pau Barrena

Real Madrid's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui looks on before the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on August 26, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Pau Barrena

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui insisted after a come from behind 4-1 win at Girona that a ‘keep calm under pressure’ attitude would deliver the goals previously scored by the prolific but now departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Seeking their second win of the new La Liga season the European champions fell behind before a brace from Karim Benzema and further goals from Sergio Ramos and Welsh star Gareth Bale saw Madrid eventually cruise to three precious points.

“Both halves were tricky,” Lapotegui told Spanish tv station Movistar.

“Girona have a good collective game, they started well got an early goal and could have had another,” said Lapotegui.

“Then we got two penalties. We deserved them because we were playing to win and had a hatful of chances,” said the former Spain manager, sacked on the eve of Russia 2018 after his deal with Madrid was revealed.

“We kept calm under pressure and played well enough in the second half to deserve the victory. We were flying forwards too quickly in the first half, we were too keen to attack,” he said.

“We were calm and clear and had plenty of space When we have that this team gets going, it works and the goals start to flow,” he explained.

“This time it was Gareth, Karim and Sergio, but we don’t mind who gets them als long as we get them,” he said.

Real Madrid have yet to sign a direct replacement for the Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, who switched to Juventus in July after scoring 450 goals in 438 games over nine seasons at the club.

Spanish daily Marca said Lapotegui “Proved he was in charge” and was not “afraid to make unpopular decisions for the best of the team.

He had left World Cup final stars Luka Modric and Rafael Varane on the bench, and also stunned observers by pulling off veteran left-back Marcelo on the hour.

There was no start either for Thibaut Courtois who joined the club from Chelsea, Real’s major summer signing had to watch the popular Costa Rican Keylor Navas turn in a solid game in goal.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ronaldo sprinkles star dust on Juventus in intimate opener 13.8.2018
Ronaldo’s Juventus debut to be streamed live on Facebook 6.8.2018
Solinas likens Sundowns to Real and Barcelona 6.8.2018

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.