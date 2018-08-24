 
menu
local soccer 24.8.2018 02:01 pm

SA youth soccer star impresses on debut for German club

Khaya Ndubane
Bradley Cross

Bradley Cross

Ex-Alex Black Aces Academy graduate Bradley Cross made his debut for Schalke 04 Under-19 team over the weekend.

Ex-Alex Black Aces Academy graduate Bradley Cross made his debut for German Bundesliga side Schalke 04’s Under-19 team over the weekend.

The 17-year-old impressed coach Elgert during the 3-0 win over Gladbach.

“It was a solid team effort against a good opponent. Newcomer Bradley Cross made a name for himself. He did well in sixth and was our strongest man,” said Elgert after the match.

Meanwhile, Cross’ former team Aces have praised the youngster.

“We are very proud of Brad!” wrote Aces on their Facebook account of the South African youngster.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.