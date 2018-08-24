SA youth soccer star impresses on debut for German club

Ex-Alex Black Aces Academy graduate Bradley Cross made his debut for German Bundesliga side Schalke 04’s Under-19 team over the weekend.

The 17-year-old impressed coach Elgert during the 3-0 win over Gladbach.

“It was a solid team effort against a good opponent. Newcomer Bradley Cross made a name for himself. He did well in sixth and was our strongest man,” said Elgert after the match.

Meanwhile, Cross’ former team Aces have praised the youngster.

“We are very proud of Brad!” wrote Aces on their Facebook account of the South African youngster.

