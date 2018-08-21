SABC to broadcast live English Premier League matches

The public broadcaster said it was increasing its soccer offering on Saturday afternoons with SABC1 showing live matches from the local Premier Soccer League and radio stations providing commentary in all South African official languages.

SABC3 will be offering live English Premier League (EPL) matches.

David Makubyane, general manager for SABC TV Channels, said the EPL was a property that will assist in delivering a huge appetite for international football for SABC 3 audiences.

“SABC 3 is going to provide South Africans who love sports and in particular, soccer, the opportunity to access some of the greatest teams in the world in one of the biggest leagues globally for free. The premier league has a strong brand equity that we believe will contribute towards the building of the SABC 3 brand,” Makubyane said.

