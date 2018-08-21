 
world soccer 21.8.2018 01:18 pm

Karius set to join Besiktas from Liverpool on loan – reports

AFP
Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius reacts to his mistake during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. Real Madrid won the game 3-1. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS

Liverpool’s German goalkeeper Loris Karius, whose fumbles were widely blamed for the defeat of his side in the Champions League final, is to join Istanbul giants Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, Turkish reports said Monday.

The loan deal would be worth 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million), the NTV channel said, adding that the agreement had nearly been finalised and an official announcement was to be expected soon.

The Hurriyet daily carried a simular report, saying Karius would receive an annual salary of 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million).

Besiktas, who won the Super Lig twice in a row until Galatasaray ended their run last season, have been looking for a top-class goalkeeper after the departure of their much-admired Spanish gloveman Fabri to Fulham.

Karius made two major errors in Liverpool’s painful Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in May that resulted in decisive goals as Real won 3-1.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the errors were because Karius was concussed.

But Karius’ stint as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper appeared to have ended when 25-year-old Brazilian number one Alisson signed for Liverpool for a record £67million from Italian side Roma last month.

Asked after Monday’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace whether Karius was about to seal his move, Klopp insisted he was in the dark.

“No, nothing. Nobody has told me anything,” Klopp said.

