Pochettino unfazed by Spurs’ quiet transfer window

With the Premier League transfer market closing at 1600 GMT, Tottenham are set to be the only top-flight side not to make a signing since the end of last season.

Pochettino had been linked with several players and a fresh approach for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was rebuffed by the Championship club earlier this week.

The Tottenham manager had challenged his club to be “brave and take risks” when asked what Tottenham needed to do to improve their squad.

But, although the Argentinian on Thursday conceded the transfer window would probably close without a fresh face arriving, he was adamant it was still a good period for his team.

The reason for his optimism? — England striker Harry Kane, Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, South Korea forward Son Heung-min and England defender Kieran Trippier have all signed new contracts since May.

“We have a very good squad, with very good players and it is very difficult to add players to that,” Pochettino said.

“We didn’t sell players and with 25 players in the squad it is difficult to add players.

“It’s not about adding because it’s fashionable to sign players. It’s about if you really need them or not and then if you can get your target or not.

“It’s true our targets are always the same level as Manchester United, Manchester City or Real Madrid but for different circumstances we can’t achieve that.

“I am not worried, I am not sad, I am so happy. To keep our best players was our objective and goal and we have achieved that – at the moment, we will see what happens in the next 20 days in Europe.

“If you can’t add a player that can improve your squad, the most important thing is to make sure you do not lose your best players and I think that was a great job from the club to keep the best players and the manager.”

Some Tottenham fans fear their club’s lack of activity might force Pochettino to consider leaving, but the former Southampton boss is happy with the club’s vision.

“Of course it’s difficult to understand for people in football that Tottenham didn’t sign or sell players, but sometimes in football you need to behave differently,” he said.

“If we are happy with our squad and cannot improve our squad, sometimes it’s better to keep our squad together.”

