 
menu
world soccer 6.8.2018 09:53 am

Sarri ready for showdown talks with Courtois

AFP
Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is refusing to commit his future to Chelsea. AFP/Glyn KIRK

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is refusing to commit his future to Chelsea. AFP/Glyn KIRK

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is set for crunch talks with Thibaut Courtois on Monday after the Belgium goalkeeper’s agent claimed he wants to join Real Madrid.

Courtois missed Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday while he continues to rest after the World Cup.

But the 26-year-old remained a hot topic at Wembley following his agent Christophe Henrotay’s call for Chelsea to show “compassion” over Real’s attempts to sign the star, whose two children from a previous relationship both live in Madrid.

Real are keen to replace their error-prone keeper Kaylor Navas and former Atletico Madrid star Courtois is top of their shopping list, with Henrotay saying the deal would be the “best option” for him.

Courtois has only one year left on his Chelsea contract, but the Premier League club are keen to hold onto him despite Madrid’s reported £35 million ($46 million, 39 million euros) bid.

Courtois is due back for pre-season training on Monday, with the Premier League campaign starting for the Blues at Huddersfield on Saturday, and Sarri is ready to discuss the issue with his player.

Hinting he would be willing to sell Courtois if he confirms he wants to leave, Sarri said: “I have no reaction on the agent. I am not interested in the agent. I want to hear Courtois.

“If Courtois tomorrow will say the same to me, I have to speak to my club of course.

“I want only players with a very high level of motivation.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chelsea swoop for Kepa in record move as transfer deadline looms 9.8.2018
Kante offered huge raise by Chelsea to deter PSG: reports 1.8.2018
Chiefs target gets offer from Greek club 11.6.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.