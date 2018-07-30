 
Ex-Manchester United star Anderson joins Turkey’s Adana

Former Manchester United's Anderson (R) and Shinji Kagawa take part in a training session in Manchester, northwest England, on October 22, 2013

Brazilian midfielder Anderson, who spent almost a decade at Manchester United, has joined Turkish First League side Adana Demirspor on a three-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

Anderson, who notched up 181 appearances for United between 2007-2015, was welcomed at the club in the south of Turkey by its chairman Murat Sancak, it said in a statement.

The First League is the second flight of Turkish football after the Super League and Adana Demirspor will be hoping Anderson helps the club to win promotion after 12th place last season.

The player, 30, won four Premier League titles and also the Champions League in 2007-2008 with Manchester United.

After his time at Old Trafford, Anderson had a stint with Brazilian side Internacional and then played on loan with Coritiba.

