Baxter backs Tau to shine in Europe

Tau completed his move to English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.

“This is positive. It is good for the development of football in South Africa,” Baxter told Independent Media.

“This goes to show the level of the PSL. Our players are scouted in top European leagues.

“It is going to be a mental challenge for Percy. It is a different country with a different style of play. It is risky, but Percy has all the elements that can make him successful abroad,” he added.

“One of the coaches in France asked me about Percy, and I told him that he is more of an Antonio Griezmann [of Atletico Madrid and France],” continued Baxter.

“He can run behind the big, strong striker upfront. He is good at combination plays. He has the ability to make it abroad, but has to adapt. He has really worked hard.

“The timing of his movement has improved immensely. International exposure has also helped him to develop his game,” the Bafana coach commented.

Baxter also advised the Bafana star to be disciplined in order to succeed in Europe.

“If you want to make it in Europe, you have to stay disciplined and work hard,” said Baxter. “It is not going to be easy, but as I said, Percy has all the elements to make it overseas.”

