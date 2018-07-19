 
local soccer 19.7.2018 12:52 pm

Mihlali Mayambela joins Portuguese club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates academy player Mihlali Mayambela has joined Portuguese club Sporting Clube Farense.

Mihlali, the younger brother of Chippa United captain Mark Mayambela, has reportedly signed a one-year loan deal with the Segunda Liga side from Swedish outfit Djurgårdens IF.

“Mihlali Mayambela, a 21-year-old South African, offensive midfielder from Djurgarden of the Swedish Premier League, is strengthening our squad ahead of the 2018/19 season. Welcome to Sporting Clube Farense,” read the club statement.

Farense were promoted to the second tier of the Portuguese league after finishing second behind league winners Clube Desportivo Mafra.

They are set to open their 2018/19 Segunda Liga campaign against Futebol Clube de Famalicão on August 12.

