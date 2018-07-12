 
world soccer 12.7.2018 04:21 pm

French defender Lenglet signs for Barcelona

AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 31, 2017 Sevilla's French defender Clement Lenglet holds a press conference at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Sevilla and Spartak Moscow. French defender Clement Lenglet will join up with compatriots Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique at Barcelona in a transfer from La Liga rivals Sevilla worth 35.9 million euros ($42 million), the club said on July 12, 2018. The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with a buyout clause valued at 300 million euros, it added. / AFP PHOTO / CRISTINA QUICLER

French defender Clement Lenglet will join up with compatriots Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique at Barcelona in a transfer from La Liga rivals Sevilla worth 35.9 million euros ($42 million), the club said Thursday.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with a buyout clause valued at 300 million euros, it added.

“With… a height of 186 cm (6 ft 1 in), Lenglet arrives at Barca after success in Seville, where he led the defence with elegance and determination,” the club said.

Lenglet has been one of Sevilla’s stand-out players this season, with then coach Vincenzo Montella admitting earlier this year his French defender had the talent to play for a club like Barcelona.

Sevilla initially signed the French player in January 2017 from Nancy on a four-year deal.

