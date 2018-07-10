Ronaldo to move to Juventus from Real Madrid

Real Madrid on Tuesday announced the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy’s Juventus, with the Portuguese superstar saying the time had come “for a new stage” in his life.

“Today Real Madrid wants to give thanks to a player who has demonstrated he is the best in the world and who marked one of the most brilliant periods in the history of our club and world football,” the club said in a statement.

Over the course of his career, Ronaldo has received five Ballon d’Or awards, the most for a European player and is tied for most all-time. Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers and players of all time, Ronaldo holds the records for most official goals scored in the top five European leagues (395), the UEFA Champions League (120), the UEFA European Championship (29) and the FIFA Club World Cup (7), as well as most goals scored in a UEFA Champions League season(17). He has scored more than 670 senior career goals for club and country. Moreover, he is also the first player in history to win four European Golden Shoes.

Collectively, Ronaldo has won 26 trophies in his career, including five league titles, five European Cups and one European Championship. The first senior trophy of his career came in 2002, after defeating Leixões S.C. in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira. He has also attained 16 titles from friendly competitions.

