 
menu
world soccer 10.7.2018 03:21 pm

Barca confirm Brazil new recruit Arthur

AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 17, 2018 Arthur (R) of Brazils Gremio vies for the ball with Jorge Rojas of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno during their Copa Libertadores football match held at Pablo Rojas stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay. FC Barcelona announced on July 9, 2018 the arrival for the next season of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Henrique Ramos of Oliveira Melo, more commonly known as Arthur. / AFP PHOTO / NORBERTO DUARTE

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 17, 2018 Arthur (R) of Brazils Gremio vies for the ball with Jorge Rojas of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno during their Copa Libertadores football match held at Pablo Rojas stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay. FC Barcelona announced on July 9, 2018 the arrival for the next season of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Henrique Ramos of Oliveira Melo, more commonly known as Arthur. / AFP PHOTO / NORBERTO DUARTE

Barcelona have confirmed the arrival of Brazilian new recruit Arthur from Brazilian outfit Gremio on a 31 million euros ($37 million) deal.

The Spanish champions will pay an extra 9 million in bonuses in the six-year deal struck with the Brazilians for the midfielder, full name Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo.

A release clause has been set at 400 million, the Catalan giants said overnight Monday on their website.

Barca had inked a pre-accord for the 21-year-old in March.

Arthur was a star turn with Gremio as the Porto Alegre side lifted the Copa Libertadores, and was named as man of the match in their final win over Argentina’s Lanus.

At the Nou Camp he will notably link up with compatriot Philippe Coutinho.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.