Blow by blow: Panama vs Tunisia

As was expected before a ball was kicked, Panama and Tunisia have failed to qualify out of a tough group, with Belgium and England progressing above them.

Both have endured two defeats from two, with Panama suffering heavy losses (3-0 to Belgium and 6-1 to England), while Tunisia have fared a bit better, going down 2-1 against England and 5-2 to the Belgians.

Thursday’s encounter in Saransk should see them playing with freedom, with their fate already decided, but both will want to end what has been a disappointing tournament for them well, with third place up for grabs.

Tunisia will have to use their third different goalkeeper in as many games, with Aymen Mathlouthi coming in as Mouez Hassen suffered a shoulder injury against England in the first game, while Farouk Ben Mustapha, who played against Belgium, has picked up a knee injury in training.

Other changes are expected as coach Nabil Maaloul gives players who haven’t yet had the chance to feature in Russia some action, while defender Dylan Bronn has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Similarly, Panama could ring the changes following the 6-1 defeat to the Three Lions, with at least two enforced as Michael Murillo and Armando Cooper are both suspended.

This will be the first meeting between Panama and Tunisia, with the Central Americans keen to avoid losing all three of their games in their first appearance in a World Cup, while Tunisia are without a win in their last 13 World Cup matches since claiming a victory against Mexico in 1978.

